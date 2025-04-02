Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Guggenheim

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $9,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,818,548 shares in the company, valued at $504,599,673.92. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 14,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $125,235.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,256,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,921,371.83. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,332,523 shares of company stock worth $12,503,677. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
