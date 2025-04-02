Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s previous close.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

Soho House & Co Inc. stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 277,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,352. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCO. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $17,523,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,395,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

