Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 165,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Sohu.com Price Performance

SOHU stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $416.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.87. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

