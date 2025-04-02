Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.00 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

