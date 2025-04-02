Southport Acquisition (NYSE:PORT) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.46. 1,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Southport Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

Southport Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to acquire businesses in the field of financial software with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southport Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southport Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.