SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,957.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,889,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349,857 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% during the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,557,000 after acquiring an additional 777,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,571,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,911 shares in the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,511,000. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,103,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average is $99.31. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

