SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Allie Family Office LLC

Allie Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after acquiring an additional 411,579 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after purchasing an additional 253,320 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,099 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $419.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

