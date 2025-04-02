SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,792 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $28,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 128.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.