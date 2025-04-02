SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of XBI opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

