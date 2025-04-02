SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 4th

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 307.0% increase from SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97.

Get SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

About SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The SPDR SSgA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMF was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.