SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 4th

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 307.0% increase from SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97.
About SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.