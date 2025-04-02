SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0961 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 11.6% increase from SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
MYCH opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $25.06.
About SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- Boeing Stock Upgraded After Beating Lockheed for Jet Deal
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.