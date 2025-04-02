SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0969 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 384.4% increase from SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MYCI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55. SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCI was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

