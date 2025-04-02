SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 4th

SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ MYCM opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20. SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $25.06.
SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
