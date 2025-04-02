SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 4th

SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MYCM opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20. SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $25.06.

Get SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The SPDR SSgA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2033. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCM was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.