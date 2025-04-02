SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) Trading Down 23.3% – Here’s Why

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 23.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.66. 6,740,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 454% from the average session volume of 1,216,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

SRIVARU Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of SRIVARU

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRIVARU stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,931,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 45.34% of SRIVARU as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRIVARU Company Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Stories

