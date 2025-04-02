SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 277,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 723.7 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
