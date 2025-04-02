Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 558 ($7.21) and last traded at GBX 558 ($7.21). Approximately 46,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555 ($7.18).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £857.90 million and a PE ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 561.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 542.54.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

(Get Free Report)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.