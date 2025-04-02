Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 558 ($7.21) and last traded at GBX 558 ($7.21). Approximately 46,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555 ($7.18).
Standard Life Private Equity Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of £857.90 million and a PE ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 561.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 542.54.
About Standard Life Private Equity Trust
SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.
