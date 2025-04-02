Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in Starbucks by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

SBUX opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

