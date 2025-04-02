Stifel Canada Reduces Earnings Estimates for Lightspeed Pos

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSPFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55.

LSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

