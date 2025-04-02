Stifel Canada Reduces Earnings Estimates for Lightspeed Pos

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55.
LSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Lightspeed Pos Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Pos
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.