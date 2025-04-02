Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,733 put options on the company. This is an increase of 123% compared to the average volume of 2,575 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Auour Investments LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. 160,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,208. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

