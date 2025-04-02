Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,294 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 479% compared to the typical daily volume of 396 put options.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.54. 1,235,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,966. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.
