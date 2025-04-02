StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MEI Pharma
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What is a support level?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.