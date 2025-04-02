StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,680,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 833.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,074,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,783,000 after buying an additional 1,851,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,136 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.18 and a 12 month high of $154.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

