StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 66,103 Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,804,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3,049.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

GMAB opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

