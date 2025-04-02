StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIW stock opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $96.29 and a 12-month high of $111.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.