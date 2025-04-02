StoneX Group Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

