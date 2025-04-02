Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,294 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMFG opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

