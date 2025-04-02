Summit Financial LLC Buys 226 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after acquiring an additional 678,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,619 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,435,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,186,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average is $137.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $144.45.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
