Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

