Summit Financial LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $1,244,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 51.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AWK opened at $146.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

