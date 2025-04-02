Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,146,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 1,785,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
