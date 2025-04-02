Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Holdings Lowered by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Superior Group of Companies worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 87.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 89,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $145.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.54 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. Research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

