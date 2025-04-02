Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 32251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.1544 dividend. This is a boost from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

