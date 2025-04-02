TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:TCTM) Financial Analysis

TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TCTM Kids IT Education and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCTM Kids IT Education N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group 5.77% 3.22% 2.23%

Volatility and Risk

TCTM Kids IT Education has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCTM Kids IT Education $1.38 billion 0.00 $1.26 million N/A N/A TAL Education Group $2.07 billion 4.01 -$3.57 million $0.19 72.21

This table compares TCTM Kids IT Education and TAL Education Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TCTM Kids IT Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TCTM Kids IT Education and TAL Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCTM Kids IT Education 0 0 0 0 0.00 TAL Education Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $15.53, suggesting a potential upside of 13.22%. Given TAL Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than TCTM Kids IT Education.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats TCTM Kids IT Education on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers. The company also operates an education platform that offers distance instruction, classroom-based learning, and online learning modules. In addition, it operates 61it.cn, an online platform to facilitate the live instruction of STEM education courses; and Tongcheng Online App. The company was formerly known as Tarena International, Inc. and changed its name to TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. in February 2024. TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices. The company also operates www.xueersi.com, an online education platform; provides investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. It offers its services under the Haoweilai and Think Academy brands. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

