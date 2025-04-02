Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 347366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.82 ($0.04).

Tanfield Group Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,846.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

