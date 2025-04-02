Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after buying an additional 2,732,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,456,000 after acquiring an additional 130,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Target by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $518,089,000 after purchasing an additional 234,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,144,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,118,000 after purchasing an additional 91,357 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.0 %

TGT opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $177.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.