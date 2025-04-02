Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.