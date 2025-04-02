Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,650 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,391,000 after purchasing an additional 91,354 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.2% in the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $147.88 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $169.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day moving average of $163.64.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

