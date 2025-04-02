Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $17.75. Team shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 15,312 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Team by 11,511.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Team by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Team during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Team by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

