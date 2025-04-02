Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in March

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.57.
About Telenor ASA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.