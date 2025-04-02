Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in March

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.57.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

