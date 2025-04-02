Telsey Advisory Group Comments on LVLU Q1 Earnings

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.22.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 9.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

