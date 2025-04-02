Telsey Advisory Group Estimates OXM FY2027 Earnings

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Oxford Industries in a report released on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the textile maker will earn $5.47 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OXM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.93 million, a P/E ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $53.23 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

