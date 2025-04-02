Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TPST shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $47.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tempest Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,927,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 160,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 134,209 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 305,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,054. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.