Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.28 and last traded at $46.33. Approximately 3,093,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,233,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

TEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other Tempus AI news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220. This trade represents a 19.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 170,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $6,052,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,993,729 shares in the company, valued at $566,977,693.05. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,598,969 shares of company stock valued at $317,194,162 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,394 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,394 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,251,000 after buying an additional 1,950,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 86,947.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after buying an additional 1,651,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

