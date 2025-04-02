Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,160 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.85. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.75 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total transaction of $749,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,661.60. This represents a 29.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,866.92. This trade represents a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.36.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

