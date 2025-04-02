The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 1,041,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,431,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cannabist Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Cannabist has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

About Cannabist

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

