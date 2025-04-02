The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 21.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 61,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.