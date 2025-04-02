The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,523,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,188 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.38% of New York Times worth $287,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in New York Times by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $58.16.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

