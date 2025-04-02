The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Trimmed by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 956.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total transaction of $238,650.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,369,693.25. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

