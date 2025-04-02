The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) & Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Head-To-Head Review

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Sage Group and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A Unicharm 8.67% 10.24% 7.17%

Dividends

The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Unicharm pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sage Group $2.96 billion 5.29 $409.63 million N/A N/A Unicharm $6.53 billion 1.77 $610.98 million $0.20 19.75

This table compares The Sage Group and Unicharm”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than The Sage Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of The Sage Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Sage Group and Unicharm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sage Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Unicharm 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

The Sage Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Sage Group beats Unicharm on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services. The company also provides Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud that provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand. It also provides masks under the Unicharm brand; home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand name; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand name. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Aiken Genki, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, and Neko Genki brands; and deodorizing beads. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials related products, etc., as well as food-packaging materials. Unicharm Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

