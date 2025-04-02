The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Reduced by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 10,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $16,530,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $264.51 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.56 and its 200-day moving average is $248.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

